MEDFORD (CBS) – A Medford family had some scary moments Saturday morning. A five foot snake bit the family’s nine month old baby right in the kitchen.
“I saw a five foot long snake right there next to him and I screamed,” said mom Jenna Lees-Rolfe.
She was making breakfast when the snake came out from underneath the refrigerator and bit her son James.
“Terrified, I didn’t know if it was poisonous or not so the last thing you want near your child is a snake,” said Lees-Rolfe.
A friend who is a doctor checked out the baby and he was OK.
“He has no signs of any kind of poison his bite had zero inflammation,” said Lees-Rolfe.
Animal control told the family it was a milk snake and that it most likely got in through the garage and worked its way up through the home’s pipes.
Lees-Rolfe is originally from Australia, which is known to have deadly snakes. She said as kids they’re taught what to do it they get bitten. She says she lived in Australia for 26 years and never had a snake get inside her home.
“The irony is just really funny at the end of the day,” said Lees-Rolfe.