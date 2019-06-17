BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted Monday that there should be no fare increase on the MBTA until the Red Line is fixed. Service on the Red Line has been reduced or delayed since a train derailment at JFK/UMass station nearly a week ago.
“The MBTA must act with urgency and it’s unfair to ask riders to pay more until the Red Line is fully operational,” said Walsh.
Commuters on Monday were asked to give themselves an extra 20 minutes of travel time as the Red Line continues to recover.
Tuesday’s derailment damaged nearly 200 feet of tracks, third rail, and severely damaged three signal bungalows.
Crews have been working nonstop to repair the physical system and reboot the signal systems, which also controls the countdown clocks on the line.
The MBTA’s investigation into what caused the derailment is focusing on the train itself. The car was built in 1969 and overhauled in the ’80s. It was last inspected on May 3.
Operator error, foul play, and infrastructure have been ruled out in the Red Line derailment. On June 8, a Green Line train derailed near the Fenway station. The operator is believed to be at fault and has since been suspended.