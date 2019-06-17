HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) – Having a “dad bod” is in, according to a recent survey.
New Hampshire-based gym chain Planet Fitness says a poll found that “there’s an ever-increasing appreciation for and acceptance of the ‘dad bod physique.’”
More than 23 million men say they have a “dad bod,” and 71% believe that the trendy physique is universal accepted, up from 63% in last year’s survey.
The more favorable view of the dad bod also comes with a rise in body positivity – nearly 80% of men with a dad bod say they are happy with their figure. Both men and women overwhelmingly say a dad bod indicates that a man is comfortable in his own skin.
And these numbers might convince some men to embrace the dad bod for good. Sixty-five percent of Americans say the dad bod is attractive, 61% say men with a dad bod are sexy, and a slim majority (51%) say “the dad bod is the new six-pack.”