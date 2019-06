Report: Nick Caserio 'Wants Out Of New England'It was on Monday afternoon that Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reported that "Nick Caserio wants out of New England."

Report: Kyrie Irving Set To Meet With Celtics Brass About His FutureAll signs are pointing to Kyrie Irving leaving the Celtics this offseason. But the two sides will talk at least once more before Irving decides on where he'll play next.

Mock Draft Roundup: Who Will Celtics Pick In Aftermath Of Anthony Davis Trade?Should the Celtics make their three scheduled selections on draft night, here's who the mock drafters have them picking in the aftermath of the Anthony Davis trade.

Sweeney: Bruins Don't Want To Trade Torey Krug, But Will Have To Listen To OffersSome forthcoming salary cap constraints could at least lead general manager Don Sweeney to keep his phone ringer on as Krug enters the final year of his contract.

What's Next For Bruins, And What Still Stings About Stanley Cup Final LossSo, with the book officially closed on the 2018-19 season and the Stanley Cup Final, it's worth looking ahead to what comes next for the Bruins, and also look back at what still stands out after some time of reflection.