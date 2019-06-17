BOSTON (CBS) — Not that many people were doing it before, but now there is definitely no way that anybody can ever question Zdeno Chara’s toughness and commitment.
The Bruins revealed Monday that, in addition to the broken jaw that required plates and wires, Zdeno Chara played through an elbow injury that will now require surgery.
The surgery will clean up “loose fragments” in Chara’s elbow, and it will add to the recovery needed for the 42-year-old captain.
“Zdeno is having a small procedure done in his elbow to take out some loose fragments and such,” Bruins GM Don Sweeney said. “So he’s going to have that done this week and move forward and allow that to recover along with the obvious one in his jaw.”
Sweeney didn’t specify how or when Chara suffered the injury, but the captain did sit out of the Bruins’ Game 4 victory over the Hurricanes, completing a sweep in the Eastern Conference Final.
Chara played 23 playoff games for Boston, registering six points (2-4-6) and an NHL-best plus-11 rating, averaging 21:28 of ice time. Chara played in 62 regular-season games, registering 22 points, a plus-14 rating, and a 53.8 Corsi For percentage while averaging over 21 minutes of ice time.
Chara signed an extension that will keep him with the Bruins through next season, during which he’ll turn 43 years old.