Sweeney: Bruins Don't Want To Trade Torey Krug, But Will Have To Listen To OffersSome forthcoming salary cap constraints could at least lead general manager Don Sweeney to keep his phone ringer on as Krug enters the final year of his contract.

What's Next For Bruins, And What Still Stings About Stanley Cup Final LossSo, with the book officially closed on the 2018-19 season and the Stanley Cup Final, it's worth looking ahead to what comes next for the Bruins, and also look back at what still stands out after some time of reflection.

What Do Celtics Do Now That Anthony Davis Is Heading To Los Angeles?The Celtics haven't had a great week, and now the big question is where they go after Anthony Davis was traded to Los Angeles.

Could Kyrie Irving Team Up With LeBron James, Anthony Davis In Los Angeles?Everyone in Boston is resigned to the fact that Kyrie Irving is walking away as a free agent this summer. That hurts enough by itself, but there's a chance that Kyrie makes it sting a whole lot more with his choice for his next basketball home.

Al Horford, Celtics Reportedly Discussing Re-Worked ContractNow that Anthony Davis is heading to Los Angeles, the Boston Celtics are turning their attention elsewhere this offseason. That includes figuring out the future of veteran big man Al Horford.