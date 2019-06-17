BOSTON (CBS) — It’s that time of year: kids are heading off to camp and the American Academy of Pediatrics is updating its recommendations on how to keep kids safe during the summer.
First, all campers should have a pre-camp check-up with their pediatrician to address any health issues and update immunizations, whether it’s a day camp or an overnight camp.
The AAP also suggested parents communicate directly with camp administrators to discuss any special health concerns, like food safety if a child has food allergies, or how daily medications will be stored and administered for kids who have underlying health conditions like seizures or diabetes.
Campers with asthma or allergies should know how to use an inhaler or epi-pen themselves and all camps are urged to have an AED on site in case of a cardiac emergency.
Camps are also encouraged to form relationships with emergency medical services, dentists and mental health specialists in their area.
After all, “a healthy camper is a happy camper” and anticipating problems before they arise can be critical to kids’ wellbeing.