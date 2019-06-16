BOSTON (CBS) – Transportation continues to be a major issue in Massachusetts as a new Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll finds that 61 percent of people believe travel is gotten worse in the state over the past five years.
Despite concerns with transportation, taxes and other issues, the poll finds voters are still overwhelmingly satisfied with the job performance of Gov. Charlie Baker. A total of 69% of those polled view Baker favorably.
David Paleologos, director of Suffolk University’s political research center, joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss this findings of last week’s poll.
“I thought in year two and three things would get a little bumpy (for Baker), but he’s had sky high favorability for the last five years,” said Paleologos. “It’s pretty widespread that people feed good about Charlie Baker right now.”
Sen. Ed Markey’s support is not as strong. The poll found Markey’s approval rating at 44%. Still, Paleologos said he hesitates to call Markey “vulnerable” in the next election because an opponent with strong support has not yet materialized.
When it comes to the potential impeachment of President Donald Trump, the Suffolk poll finds that, like in other states, there is not overwhelming support. Suffolk found 49 percent of Massachusetts residents surveyed oppose impeachment while 42 percent support it.
“They don’t want the distraction of impeachment unless there is solid evidence to proceed with that,” Paleologos said.