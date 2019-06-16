Comments
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (CBS) — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 72-year-old woman in Goffstown, New Hampshire.
Sally Miller was found shot to death in her home Friday, according to the N.H. Attorney General.
Forty-nine-year-old Jennifer Clow, Miller’s daughter was arrested Sunday in Naples, Florida as a fugitive of justice and charged with second-degree murder.
Clow is scheduled to be arraigned in a Florida courtroom on Monday. Authorities will then seek to extradite her to New Hampshire.