GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (CBS) — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 72-year-old woman in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

Sally Miller was found shot to death in her home Friday, according to the N.H. Attorney General.

Forty-nine-year-old Jennifer Clow, Miller’s daughter was arrested Sunday in Naples, Florida as a fugitive of justice and charged with second-degree murder.

Clow is scheduled to be arraigned in a Florida courtroom on Monday. Authorities will then seek to extradite her to New Hampshire.

