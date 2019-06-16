Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A tenth suspect is in police custody in the shooting of David Ortiz. Gabriel Alexander Perez Vizcaino turned himself into police in the Dominican Republic on Friday.
Vizcaino is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday, when prosecutors may reveal more about his alleged role in the plot to shoot the Red Sox icon.
Nine suspects are already being held for up to a year.
Prosecutors say they have determined a motive for the alleged plot and plan to release that information this week. Police previously said the shooting was a planned hit that paid just under $8,000.
Ortiz remains hospitalized at Massachusetts General Hospital one week after the shooting.