Filed Under:belmont new hampshire, Officer-Involved Shooting

BELMONT, N.H. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Belmont, New Hampshire.

Officials say the man was shot by police at 11:40 p.m. Saturday. It’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office and the state police major crimes unit.

The incident unfolded on the South Road in Belmont.

The identity of the man is unknown. No further details were released.

