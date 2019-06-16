BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re looking to add a four-legged friend to your family, three dogs up for adoption through Animal Rescue League of Boston could be perfect for you.
Siblings Toby and Zoey visited WBZ-TV’s Pet Parade this week, along with Yago.
Toby and Zoey are 9-year-old puggles but you would never guess that’s their age. They love people and are content to go on long walks or just hang out and watch TV.
The pair is up for adoption because their original owner died. Though they are bonded, Animal Rescue League is considering allowing them to be adopted separately.
Yago is a pit bill mix. He is a 3-year-old stray who is sweet, energetic, and loves to see other dogs.
A home with no cats would be best for Yago, who can go on long walks and loves toys. He is described as full of life an energy.
For more information on these dogs and other animals, visit the Animal Rescue League of Boston website.