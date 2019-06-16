  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMNew England Living
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMAn American Anthem 2019
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Adoption, Animal Rescue League Of Boston, Pet Parade


BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re looking to add a four-legged friend to your family, three dogs up for adoption through Animal Rescue League of Boston could be perfect for you.

Siblings Toby and Zoey visited WBZ-TV’s Pet Parade this week, along with Yago.

Toby and Zoey are 9-year-old puggles but you would never guess that’s their age. They love people and are content to go on long walks or just hang out and watch TV.

Toby and Zoey from Animal Rescue League of Boston. (WBZ-TV

The pair is up for adoption because their original owner died. Though they are bonded, Animal Rescue League is considering allowing them to be adopted separately.

Yago is a pit bill mix. He is a 3-year-old stray who is sweet, energetic, and loves to see other dogs.

Yago is up for adoption. (WBZ-TV)

A home with no cats would be best for Yago, who can go on long walks and loves toys. He is described as full of life an energy.

For more information on these dogs and other animals, visit the Animal Rescue League of Boston website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s