MERRIMACK, New Hampshire (CBS) — A New Hampshire woman is facing charges after witnesses told police she let her dog drown at Naticook Lake in Merrimack.
On June 8 at 7:30 p.m., Nancy Bucciarelli, 66, “pushed her 11 year old Golden Retriever from a dock into the lake where it struggled to swim and eventually drowned,” according to police.
Bucciarelli allegedly made no effort to help the dog, who witnesses described as “old and easily winded while walking around prior to the drowning.”
Police said the drowning took place in 3.5 feet of water that was 74 degrees.
Others in the area attempted to help the dog but at that point, it was too late.
A warrant was drafted for Bucciarelli and she surrendered herself to police. She will be charged with cruelty to an animal and is expected to appear in court on June 27.