Filed Under:Boston News, Green Line, MBTA, Red Line


BOSTON (CBS) – Just a week after a derailment sent several people to the hospital, an incident caused delays on the Green Line on Saturday.

Service was stopped at the Arlington Station after a problem with overhead wires. For a time, shuttles took passengers from Kenmore to Government Center.

The MBTA has resolved the issue but continues work on the Red Line after a derailment earlier in the week.

The MBTA said repair work on the track itself is done, but three signal systems still need work. Riders were told to expect about a 20-minute delay at the JFK-UMass stop.

On Sunday, the MBTA is expected to announce when regular service will resume. It says 150 employees are working around the clock on the repairs.

