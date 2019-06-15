Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Just a week after a derailment sent several people to the hospital, an incident caused delays on the Green Line on Saturday.
Service was stopped at the Arlington Station after a problem with overhead wires. For a time, shuttles took passengers from Kenmore to Government Center.
The MBTA has resolved the issue but continues work on the Red Line after a derailment earlier in the week.
The MBTA said repair work on the track itself is done, but three signal systems still need work. Riders were told to expect about a 20-minute delay at the JFK-UMass stop.
On Sunday, the MBTA is expected to announce when regular service will resume. It says 150 employees are working around the clock on the repairs.