BOSTON (CBS) – It was a celebration of freedom during Saturday’s Juneteenth event at Franklin Park.

The day marks June 19, 1865, when work of the abolition of slavery spread across the state of Texas.

Since then, African Americans have celebrated emancipation across the country.

In Dorchester, the day was marked with food, music and summer fun.

“It’s almost like a family thing, and people sit back, play music, eat, enjoy themselves. It’s a beautiful, beautiful thing,” said Boompie Arnold, a member of the Seniors Club of Roxbury.

Massachusetts is one of 46 states that officially observe Juneteenth.

