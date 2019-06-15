



BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Cross is helping seven families displaced by Saturday’s fire on Old Morton Street in Mattapan.

The Rosados were among the families impacted, and 11-year-old Christopher Rosado’s dad is an EMT who grabbed his equipment and helped treat firefighters battling the smoke and flames.

“There’s still some hot spots coming up that the firefighters are having to knock down. There was just one a couple of minutes ago over at one of the houses where the roof caved in so we have to stay at a hotel tonight because there’s smoke damage,” Christopher Rosado said.

Meanwhile, his aunt, Jennifer Rosado, had other concerns.

“I was thinking just get my niece and my nephew out of the house safely and sound and try to get to the safety area that we were supposed to go,” she said.

“I thought our house was gonna burn down because it was a very big fire,” said the youngest Rosado, Mackenzie.

Another witness saw a UPS driver who made multiple rescues before he collapsed and needed the attention of first responders.

“I saw the UPS driver take the older lady and walk her across the street, as well as two Irish men,” Raul Garcia said. “The UPS driver collapsed to the floor because he was the first one to enter the home and help the older lady out, and he was getting first responder help right away.”

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Gallivan Community Center at 61 Woodruff Way in Mattapan impacted by the fire. For help, call 617-635-5252.