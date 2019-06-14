  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski is no longer playing football, but that just gives the former Patriots tight end more time to do amazing things away from the field. Like visit children in the hospital.

That’s exactly what Gronk did on Wednesday, paying a visit to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, ME. Gronkowski delivered some No. 87 cookies, took selfies with patients, and even gave out some dance lessons.

There were smiles everywhere when Gronkowski arrived. Thanks to CBS News, we are getting an up-close look at his visit:

Wow, sure is getting dusty in here. The video is Gronk in his element. As much as football fans know him as one of the best tight ends to ever play the game, he was always one of the most active Patriots player in the community. That has not changed in retirement.

Just look at how absolutely giddy he was over getting a fist bump from a one-and-a-half year old patient. That is just pure joy.

“We saw about a dozen kids, to put a smile on their face meant a lot,” Gronkowski said of the visit. “To see them come up and joy, cheers of joy, just have a blast, talk to them, have them ask questions about sports, it was awesome to see and awesome to put a smile on the kid’s faces.”

Gronkowski also delivered a check for $25,000 made out to the hospital during the visit.

