BOSTON (CBS) — Tight end Michael Roberts was not on the New England Patriots for very long.
The Patriots acquired Roberts from Detroit on Thursday, but the Lions announced Friday afternoon that the 25-year-old “reverted back to the team’s roster, per trade conditions.” Roberts failed his physical with New England, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe. Detroit waived Roberts after he reverted back to their roster on Friday.
Basically, New England’s trade for Roberts was voided and the Patriots get to keep the draft pick they sent to the Lions, which was reportedly a 2020 seventh-round pick.
So continues the New England’s search to fill up their tight end depth chart following Rob Gronkowski’s retirement.