BOSTON (CBS) — The MBTA said the operator of the Red Line train that derailed in Dorchester earlier this week was not to blame for the wreck.
MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo told the Boston Globe the operator was cleared in the investigation, but there is still no official cause for Tuesday’s derailment near the JFK-UMass station, which damaged the tracks and signal system.
The repairs continued Friday as did delays on the Braintree branch, which has not been able to resume full service. The MBTA said it will have a schedule update Sunday on that service.
This was the second MBTA derailment in less than a week. The operator of a Green Line train was blamed for causing it go off the tracks back on June 8.
Adding to riders’ frustration, fares are scheduled to go up July 1. An online petition is demanding the MBTA freeze those hikes until the system is fixed.