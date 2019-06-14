Filed Under:Boston News, Fenway Health, It Happens Here, Kate Merrill

BOSTON (CBS) — It Happens Here in The Fenway. Serving the LGBT community with pride for over 40 years, Kate Merrill explores the humble origins of Fenway Health.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s