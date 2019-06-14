



BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The man accused of shooting David Ortiz said the Red Sox legend was not his intended target.

Rolfy Ferreyra Cruz spoke to reporters briefly from his holding cell in the Dominican Republic Thursday.

“It’s not David, I was confused,” he said in a cell phone video obtained by CBS News. “They only told me the color of his clothes.”

According to CBS News reporter Mola Lenghi, Cruz appeared to indicate he didn’t realize it was Ortiz when he fired the shot.

Dominican police say Cruz confessed to shooting Ortiz as part of a $7,800 hit job June 9. Ortiz was shot once in the back while sitting outside a bar in Santo Domingo. He’s recovering in intensive care at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Authorities still have not said who ordered the hit on Ortiz or why.

Cruz is one of nine suspects detained in the shooting investigation. All nine are expected at a hearing in the case Friday. Police are still looking for at least one more suspect. That man, Luis Rivas-Clase, is also wanted for a shooting in Reading, Pennsylvania in 2018.

Cruz, 25, is also wanted in connection with two armed robberies in Clifton, New Jersey, in 2017.

