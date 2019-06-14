SALEM (CBS) – Commuters showed up at the Salem Commuter Rail parking lot Friday morning hoping to retrieve their cars, which were stuck overnight after a water main break caused serious damage, flooding the lot.
“I mean the water must have been, like, I mean at least halfway up the car, so it was pretty intense,” said Jess Haberman, whose car was one of those stuck overnight in the Bridge Street lot.
The 20-inch water main has been repaired and the Commuter Rail station and garage are open. However, repairs to Bridge Street aren’t finished.
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said that repairs would continue throughout Friday.
The city said residents could see low water pressure and discolored water. If they see that their water is discolored, they should not use hot water. Instead, they should run the cold water until the water is clear.