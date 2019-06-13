Patriots Reportedly Acquire Tight End Michael Roberts From LionsThe Patriots have added another tight end to their mix, reportedly acquiring Michael Roberts from the Detroit Lions for a future late-round draft pick.

Not Quite Conn Smythe: Tuukka Rask Debate To Live On, Perhaps ForeverThe bar was too high to clear for anyone, including Tuukka Rask. It remains so.

Patrice Bergeron Played Through Groin Injury During Stanley Cup FinalAs is usually the case after a hockey team finishes a grueling postseason run, news of the injuries players sustained along the wayis starting to trickle in.

David Ortiz Shooting Motive, Who Hired Attackers, Still A MysteryThe suspected gunman and five other men are under arrest in the shooting of David Ortiz, an ambush that investigators say was a hit that paid nearly $8,000.

No Excuses: Bruins Just Weren't Good Enough To Be Champions This YearThe Bruins were great throughout the playoffs ... right up until Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.