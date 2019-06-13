BOSTON (CBS) – Bruins fans might want to shield their eyes if they’re spending Monday at Six Flags New England.
The Agawam amusement park will fulfill a bet against Six Flags St. Louis after the Blues dominated the Bruins in Game 7 to win the Stanley Cup.
Six Flags New England will rename its Thunderbolt wooden roller coaster to “Thunder Blues” for the day with a Blues flag hoisted to the top of the ride.
Anyone with a Missouri ID will get into the park for free from June 17-June 23.
As part of the bet, a blues band will also follow Six Flag New England president Pete Carmichael around for the entire day on Monday.
The parks also had a food element to the bet. New England will serve a traditional St. Louis gooey butter cake to the first 100 guests on Monday, and will also send Boston Cream donuts, New England clam chowder, and Boston baked beans to St. Louis.