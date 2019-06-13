BOSTON (CBS) — As is usually the case after a hockey team finishes a grueling postseason run, news of the injuries players sustained along the way is starting to trickle in. And it should come as no shock that top-line center Patrice Bergeron was banged up as the Bruins fell to the St. Louis Blues in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final.

In the moments after the Bruins lost Game 7 Wednesday night, Bergeron revealed that he was playing through a groin issue. Of course, he was not alone, with several Boston and St. Louis players clearly playing through something. So Bergeron turned attention to how proud he was of everyone on the Boston roster.

“I’m proud of everybody and the way we battled all year,” he said. “You work so hard to get to this point, and yeah, it’s tough.”

Bergeron did not look like his usual self during the Cup Final, as he failed to tally any points during 5-on-5 play. He had just four points during the series with one goal and a pair of assists on the power play to go with a shorthanded assist. He amassed all those points in two of the seven games against the Blues. After finishing the previous three rounds at a plus-8, Bergeron was a minus-4 against the Blues.

Over the next few days, we’re going to hear more injuries revealed, but don’t mistake it as the Bruins making excuses. That’s just the life of hockey players on a deep postseason run.