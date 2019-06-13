



BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a lot of news circling around Kyrie Irving, and not all of it is great for the Boston Celtics. Most accounts have him heading elsewhere this offseason, with the Brooklyn Nets recently emerging as the favorites to sign the All-Star point guard.

But Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald is here to tell us all that there’s a chance that Irving comes back to Boston. According to Bulpett, Irving has yet to rule out a return to the Celtics:

According to multiple league sources, Irving still has not removed the Celtics from consideration as he contemplates where to sign as a free agent, though the assumption around the NBA was he was looking to go elsewhere to join up with another marquee free agent. That concept was placed in some measure of doubt when Kevin Durant — the most prominent of the potential 2019 free agents — suffered a ruptured Achilles’ tendon in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night.

Duran’t injury obviously changes quite a bit this summer, as he’ll likely opt into his final year with the Golden State Warriors now that he’s expected to miss all of next season. All those teams that were hoping to sign Durant and Irving have to resort to their Plan B’s. And with the Celtics still reportedly “determined” to trade for Anthony Davis this offseason, that may help convince Irving to remain in Boston for now, potentially on a short-term deal.

Irving was busy on Wednesday, as he declined his player option for the upcoming season (making him an unrestricted free agent) and reportedly fired his long-time agent as he gears up for the biggest offseasons of his career.