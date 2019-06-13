



BOSTON (CBS) – David Ortiz’s wife Tiffany released a new statement on Thursday, thanking surgeons in the Dominican Republic for helping avoid a “tragic ending” after he was shot in the back.

“David remains in guarded condition in the surgical intensive care unit following his second surgery. He continues to heal and make progress,” Tiffany Ortiz said. “David will continue to recover in the ICU and future updates on his condition will be provided when necessary.”

Read: David Ortiz Shooting Motive, Who Hired Attackers, Still A Mystery

The statement praised Eliezer Salvador for his “quick thinking and swift actions” in rushing Ortiz to the hospital in his own SUV after the shooting.

“Your heroism and selflessness were the first steps to ensuring David could get the urgent care he required. For that, we are eternally grateful,” Tiffany Ortiz said of Salvador.

“To the amazing surgeons, medical team, and staff at the Abel González Clinic in the Dominican Republic, there are no words to express our gratitude for the amazing care you provided. Without you, our story could have had a tragic ending. You will forever be our guardian angels,” she added.

Police in the Dominican Republic said the shooting was a hit that paid just under $8,000. The suspected gunman and five others have been arrested. Four suspects are still at large.

Following the shooting, Ortiz was flown back to Boston and underwent a second surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he remains in intensive care.

Ortiz’s daughter posted a thank you message Wednesday night, saying her father remains optimistic and upbeat even though he was still in intensive care eating only ice.

“I hoped to share a bit of optimism in a time like this,” Alex Ortiz wrote. “People keep asking: [if] there is anything [they] can do. There is one thing everyone can do. Anytime you want to complain or feel sorry practice David’s method and turn that sorrow into optimism.”