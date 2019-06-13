By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press
Filed Under:Sal Dimasi


BOSTON (AP) — Former Massachusetts House Speaker Salvatore DiMasi is appealing a decision that bars him from registering as a Beacon Hill lobbyist after being convicted of federal corruption charges.

The 73-year-old Democrat — who was granted compassionate release in 2016 after serving five years of an eight-year sentence — had applied to become a lobbyist.

The state Lobbyist Division, overseen by Democratic Secretary of State William Galvin, denied DiMasi’s application in March citing his federal conviction, which included extortion charges.

On Thursday DiMasi and his lawyer appeared at a hearing in Boston to appeal the decision.

Former House Speaker Sal DiMasi arrives in Boston after being released from prison (WBZ-TV)

DiMasi was charged with using his clout as speaker to steer lucrative state contracts to a software company in exchange for $65,000 in payments funneled through DiMasi’s outside law firm.

He was convicted in 2011.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s