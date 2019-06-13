



In the video above, you can find Phantom Gourmet’s picks for the best Latin restaurants in the region. Below are Boston’s most popular, compiled by Hoodline.

BOSTON (Hoodline) – Latin food might just be the cuisine you didn’t even know you were craving. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Latin American restaurants around Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Topping the list is Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse. Located at 200 Dartmouth St. (between Blagden Street and Huntington Avenue) in Back Bay, the steakhouse and Brazilian spot is the highest rated high-end Latin American restaurant in Boston, boasting four stars out of 711 reviews on Yelp.

The business has been fire-roasting meats for 40 years, specializing in filet mignon, picanha sirloin, ribeye and more.

2. Taranta Cucina Meridionale

Next up is North End’s Taranta Cucina Meridionale, situated at 210 Hanover St. (between Cross and Mechanic streets). With four stars out of 464 reviews on Yelp, the Latin American and Italian spot, offering cooking classes and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

The restaurant features Peruvian and Italian fusion, with a heavy emphasis on sustainability, hospitality and social responsibility.

3. RUKA Restobar

Downtown Crossing’s RUKA Restobar, located at 505 Washington St. (between Bedford and Avon streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy sushi bar, Latin American and Peruvian spot four stars out of 396 reviews.

RUKA Restobar unifies both Peruvian and Japanese cuisines in fusion cooking. On the menu, look for the chilled oysters chalaca and Japanese fried chicken.