EASTHAM (CBS) – A Cape Cod restaurant is showing off an impressive catch – a blue lobster!
Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar said someone brought in the unusual find after it was caught in the Atlantic. They’re inviting people to come see it for themselves at their location on Route 6 in Eastham.
It’s believed that only 1 out of every 2 million lobsters is blue.
Don’t expect to see any blue lobster rolls on the menu, however. Arnold’s says it will either release the lobster or donate it to the New England Aquarium.