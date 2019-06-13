NORWICH, Vt. (CBS) – Vermont’s King Arthur Flour is recalling 14,218 cases of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour because it could be contaminated with E. coli.
The Norwich-based company says the recalled five-pound bags of flour have “Best Used By” dates of 12/07/19 (Lot: L18A07C), 12/08/19 (Lots: L18A08A, L18A08B) and 12/14/19 (Lots: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C).
The affected products were sold through retailers and distributors nationwide. No products sold through the King Arthur website, Baker’s Catalogue or the Baker’s Store in Norwich are being recalled.
Click Here For Full Recall Info
So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. King Arthur said it was told by ADM Milling Co. that wheat used to make some lots of King Arthur flour is linked to an ongoing E. coli outbreak.
E. coli can cause diarrhea and sometimes serious illness or death in young children and the elderly. King Arthur said it is reminding customers to not eat raw dough or batter.
Anyone who bought the recalled flour should throw it away or return it for a refund.