Militza & Estrella are big soccer fans, so in the video above WBZ’s Sarah Wroblewski took them to the training field with members of the New England Revolution.
(MARE) – Militza and Estrella are sisters of Caucasian and Hispanic descent who hope to be adopted together. Militza is outgoing, warm, and friendly. Her favorite activities include swimming, dancing, and singing. She loves to pretend that she is on stage and singing in front of a crowd. Militza has a strong bond with her sister and is very protective of her.
Militza’s younger sister, Estrella, is a quiet and reserved girl who craves adult attention and nurturance. She does well academically and enjoys going to school. Estrella loves animals, and like her older sister enjoys swimming and singing.
Legally freed for adoption, Militza and Estrella are looking for a family that can provide them with love, nurturance, guidance and structure. Militza and Estrella’s social worker is open to considering two-parent families of any constellation, with or without other children. A family should also be open to maintaining contact with the girls’ birth mother and an adult sibling.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.