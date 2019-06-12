Comments
WALTHAM (CBS) – A Waltham elementary school student had to be hospitalized after eating a piece of THC candy, according to a letter sent to parents on Wednesday.
Principal Mary Ellen Tenaglia of Northeast Elementary School said the incident happened last week. The school system is working with police and the Department of Children and Families to investigate.
THC is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Tenaglia said students are being reminded of the school’s “no candy” policy. Parents are asked to speak to their children about not sharing food.