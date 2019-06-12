Ryan O'Reilly Wins Conn Smythe Award For BluesEntering Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Conn Smythe Trophy was Tuukka Rask's to lose. Ryan O'Reilly stole it from him.

St. Louis Suffocates Boston On Bruins' Home Ice, Win First Stanley Cup In 52-Year History Of Blues FranchiseFor the third time in four chances, the St. Louis Blues stepped onto Boston's home ice and earned a victory over the Bruins. As a result, they're now Stanley Cup champs.

Celtics & Lakers Reportedly Engaged In Trade Talks For Anthony Davis; Ainge Determined To Land Pelicans StarAnd so it begins. The Boston Celtics are reportedly engaged in trade talks for Anthony Davis.

Betts' Bases-Loaded Walk Gives Red Sox 4-3 Win Over RangersMookie Betts drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, giving the Boston Red Sox a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Patriots Reportedly File Tampering Charges Against Texans For Pursuit Of Nick CaserioAfter the Houston Texans made the peculiar decision to fire their general manager in early June, reports surfaced almost immediately that the team would try to sign Nick Caserio away from the Patriots. The Patriots apparently found some fault with the development.