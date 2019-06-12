BOSTON (CBS) — Entering Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Conn Smythe Trophy was Tuukka Rask’s to lose.
Ryan O’Reilly stole it from him.
The veteran winger scored 16:47 into the first period, giving him a goal in four straight games, en route to the Blues’ victory. As a result of his impact in this series, O’Reilly was given the award as the postseason MVP.
It didn’t serve as the actual game-winner, but the Bruins only got on the board late in the third period in Game 7. The Blues won 4-1.
That first-period goal made O’Reilly the first player to score a goal in four straight Stanley Cup Final games since Wayne Gretzky in 1985.
The 27-year-old O’Reilly scored eight goals total this postseason, with 14 assists. He had three assists in the series-clinching win over the Sharks in the conference finals, and the Blues went 5-2 in games where he scored a goal. Against the Bruins, he scored five goals with three assists over seven games.