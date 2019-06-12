BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA is promising an increase in Commuter Rail trains to help during Thursday morning’s commute as it continues to deal with the ripple effect of the Red Line train derailment at JFK/UMASS. Commuters had to be shuttled by buses between the Dorchester station and North Quincy to accommodate repairs.
Gil Burden describes his odyssey trying to get into Boston. “I have to get on a train to where I’m not going, get off, take a bus two exits down, get back on a train to go somewhere else,” he said.
Early Wednesday morning the Red Line train that derailed during Tuesday morning’s commute was finally moved, but that was just the beginning. The MBTA says two bungalows alongside the tracks that house the signal system were damaged, the wires now exposed, and then there’s the track itself all resulting in lengthy repairs.
It’s only increased passenger frustration. “I had to call work. I’ve missed a lot of work because of this,” said Rosalyn Gove.
The shuttle buses were temporary, but commuters can still expect delays as trains that have to be managed manually move more slow, and some service is reduced as repairs continue. It’s the second derailment in four days leaving the MBTA to call in an independent third party to investigate.
“The inconvenience, the harm, the downtime and the lost productivity,” said Burden.