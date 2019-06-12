



BOSTON (CBS) — After the Houston Texans made the peculiar decision to fire their general manager in early June, reports surfaced almost immediately that the team would try to sign Nick Caserio away from the Patriots.

The Patriots apparently found some fault with the development.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday afternoon that the Patriots have filed tampering charges against the Houston Texans “for the attempted general manager hire of Nick Caserio.”

Schefter’s tweet was short on details, but he noted that an NFL investigation will follow.

The Patriots filed tampering charges Wednesday against the Houston Texans for the attempted general manager hire of Nick Caserio, league sources told ESPN. The NFL now is expected to gather relevant informant to open its investigation against Houston, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 12, 2019

Caserio has been a member of the Patriots’ staff since June of 2001, serving in a number of roles during his ascent to director of player personnel. Caserio has served as something of a co-general manager with Bill Belichick, and with a number of former Patriots involved with the Texans, it was assumed that Houston would desire hiring him as their next GM.

Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston wrote this week that the Patriots could find a way to block the Texans’ interview request, if so inclined. Clearly, the Patriots were intent on keeping Caserio, and the news of the tampering charges only further that fact.

The Patriots filed tampering charges against the Jets back in 2015, after Woody Johnson openly discussed Darrelle Revis when he was still under contract with the Patriots. Revis later signed as a free agent with the Jets, who were only fined $100,000 for the tampering.