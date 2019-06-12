  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Marijuana


DENVER (AP) — Sales of adult-use marijuana in Massachusetts have reached nearly $140 million through the end of May.

Marijuana Business Daily reports that sales continue to rise through six months of operations following a November 2018 launch.

Massachusetts was the first Eastern seaboard state to legalize recreational use and retailers were expected to benefit from out-of-state traffic in addition to local sales.

A customer buys marijuana at Cultivate in Leicester Nov. 20, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

The Lakewood, Colorado, publication reports that Massachusetts retailers have seen average month-over-month sales increases of 21% between the first full month in December 2018 and May 2019, when sales were $34 million.

Average monthly sales in the state are just under $23 million.

The state’s aggregate of $139 million comes from sales of more than 3 million units of cannabis products averaging per-unit spending of $44.
——
Information from: Marijuana Business Daily, http://www.mjbizdaily.com

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s