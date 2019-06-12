Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire arrested a man they say placed a “simulated explosive device” under a person’s car.
Manchester Police were called to Morning Glory Drive just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a suspicious device.
The device was safely removed from the vehicle.
Police arrested 26-year-old Patrick Durgin and charged him with placement of a simulated explosive, which is a Class A felony. During Durgin’s arrest, officers also charged Aleana Haselton with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and simple assault on a police officer.
Manchester Police said there is no threat to the safety of the community.