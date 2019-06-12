WATCH LIVE:10:15 am: Mayor Walsh Public Safety News Conference On Stanley Cup Game 7
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Manchester News

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire arrested a man they say placed a “simulated explosive device” under a person’s car.

Manchester Police were called to Morning Glory Drive just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a suspicious device.

Patrick Durgin. (Image Credit: Manchester Police)

The device was safely removed from the vehicle.

Police arrested 26-year-old Patrick Durgin and charged him with placement of a simulated explosive, which is a Class A felony. During Durgin’s arrest, officers also charged Aleana Haselton with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and simple assault on a police officer.

Manchester Police said there is no threat to the safety of the community.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s