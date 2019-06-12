  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – The woman charged in a hit and run crash that killed a Duxbury mother is due in court on Wednesday.

Andrea Gordon, 46, was hit while jogging on Washington Street Sunday night. Gordon was rushed to South Shore Hospital in critical condition, but died on Tuesday.

Christina Blackmore charged in fatal Duxbury hit and run (Image credit Duxbury PD)

Detectives spent two days searching for the driver in the crash. On Tuesday afternoon, 39-year-old Christina Blackmore was arrested in the lobby of the Duxbury Police Department after coming to the station for another purpose.

Blackmore is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Plymouth District Court. She is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, negligent operation, failure to stay in marked lanes and speeding.

