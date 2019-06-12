BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk may make his return in Wednesday night’s Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Grzelcyk has been sidelined since being knocked out of Game 2 against the Blues on a hit from behind by St. Louis forward Oskar Sundqvist. He had been in the league’s concussion protocol, but B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy said that Grzelcyk was cleared to play on Tuesday and is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday night.
The 25-year-old had been taking part in practice with a red non-contact jersey, but was in his regular practice sweater when he took the ice for Boston’s optional skate Wednesday morning. Grzelcyk has averaged 16:22 of ice time in his 19 playoff games this season, tallying seven points (three goals, four assists) while checking in at a minus-2.
Cassidy said that if Grzelcyk can play in Game 7, Connor Clifton would likely be the odd man out of the lineup.