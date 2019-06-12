Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Many Bruins fans were excited to hear about a free viewing party in Boston for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. But Warrior Ice Arena clarified Wednesday that the event will be capped at 400 people, and they’ve decided not to sell alcohol.
The practice facility at 90 Guest St. in Brighton’s Boston Landing indicated in a tweet that demand is high for the showing of the first-ever Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to be played in the city.
The original plan was to sell alcohol, but the arena now says they want to make sure the event stays “family and kid friendly.” Concession stands will still be open.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and admission is first-come, first-served.