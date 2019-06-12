BOSTON (CBS) — The future of the Celtics roster remains very much in question, but one important member will definitely be returning for the 2019-20 season.
Celtics center Aron Baynes exercised his player option on Wednesday, guaranteeing him $5.9 million for the upcoming season.
Baynes, 32, has been an important contributor to the Celtics over the past two seasons, even if the statistics don’t necessarily show it. He’s played 132 games for the Celtics, starting 85 of them, averaging 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game.
He’s also played in 28 playoff games, starting 17 of them and averaging 4.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 18 minutes per game.
The larger question of whether Kyrie Irving re-signs or if the Celtics swing a franchise-altering trade for someone like Anthony Davis remains to be determined. But for now, at least one puzzle piece has been put in place for Danny Ainge.