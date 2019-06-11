BOSTON (CBS) – Bruins fans hoping to watch Game 7 of the Stanley Cup at the TD Garden should be prepared to pay a lot. The game on Wednesday night will be the first Stanley Cup Final Game 7 the Bruins have ever hosted on home ice.

“Tomorrow night we’re gonna win the Stanley Cup, and it’s gonna be great in Boston as always,” said die-hard fan John Sacco.

As one can imagine, tickets are hard to get. Sacco bought his tickets off of StubHub.

“I’m going to have to work a lot of Saturdays,” Sacco said. “I’m going to have to work a lot more Saturdays to pay for these tickets.”

Sacco said he paid over $6,000 for his tickets.

“[The tickets] start at about $1,499 per ticket, they will obviously go up from there depending on how good of a seat you’re looking for, up to six, seven, eight thousand dollars,” said Ace Ticket Sales Manager Ryan Kelley.

According to Kelley, Ace Ticket will be open until an hour after the start of the game, but he doesn’t anticipate having a lot of tickets left at that point.

Amidst sky-high ticket prices, the Boston Police Department issued a warning to fans on Tuesday to beware of phony sellers.

“If a deal appears too good to be true it probably is,” Kelley said.

For some fans, the hefty ticket price is not worth seeing the game in person.

“I definitely will be watching,” said Bruins fan Stephanie Dozier. “But to go to the game for that price, no.”

But according to super-fan Sacco, the tickets are worth the splurge.

“It’s the biggest best trophy in all of sports,” Sacco said.