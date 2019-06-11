ANDOVER (CBS) — A school bus from the Pyne Arts Magnet School in Lowell and a tractor-trailer were involved in a minor crash on Interstate 495 in Andover Tuesday morning.
Two students suffered minor injuries. Their “cuts and scrapes… were treated by first responders after they were moved to a safer location by Andover Fire Rescue along with the other students and chaperones,” said a statement from the Andover Fire Department.
The crash occurred on the northbound side of the highway near the Interstate 93 ramps around 10:40 a.m. The breakdown lane was temporarily closed.
Nine adults and 48 students, mostly between the age of nine and 10 years old, were on the bus.
“Andover Fire Rescue relocated the students and their chaperones temporarily after the crash to the salt shed area at the I-495 and I-93 interchange to provide a safer location for them to wait for another bus to arrive to transport them back to their school,” said the fire department.
The bus was headed to the Museum of Science in Boston.
No charges have been filed at this time.