BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox lost one of their bullpen committee members on Tuesday, clearing the path for promising prospect Darwinzon Hernandez to make his first Major League start.
Ryan Brasier will be out of the bullpen mix for a bit, placed on the bereavement/family medical emergency list on Tuesday. The righty has made 31 appearances for Boston this season, going 2-3 with a 3.77 ERA, six saves and three blown saves. The 31-year-old was tagged with the loss Monday night after allowing a run off two hits to the Texas Rangers in the 11th inning of Boston’s 4-3 defeat.
The 22-year-old Hernandez will make his first career start in the majors Tuesday night as Boston continues their four-game series with the Rangers. The lefty made his pro debut back on April 23 against the Detroit Tigers, tossing 2.1 innings of scoreless relief while striking out four and surrendering four hits.
Hernandez made 10 appearances (nine starts) for the Portland Sea Dogs in Double-A, and though his 5.13 ERA leaves a lot to be desired, he held opponents to a .217 batting average while logging 59 strikeouts in his 40.1 innings. He last pitched Saturday, throwing a scoreless inning against the Bowie Baysox.
The 6-foot-2, 252-pound southpaw has a fastball that clocks in the upper-90s, and rounds out his arsenal with a curveball, slider and changeup. Hernandez is ranked Boston’s No. 3 prospect and their top pitching prospect by Baseball America.