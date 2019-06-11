DUXBURY (CBS) — Andrea Gordon, the woman who was run down by a hit-and-run driver in Duxbury Sunday evening died Tuesday, law enforcement sources told WBZ-TV’s Bill Shields.
Gordon, 46, was jogging on Washington Street when she was struck. She was found around 6:30 p.m. and was rushed into surgery at South Shore Hospital with critical injuries.
Police later began a search for a Dodge Ram pickup truck and found it Monday afternoon at a home in Duxbury. They seized the truck as evidence, but there have not been any arrests at this point in the investigation.
A neighbor of Gordon’s, Megan Driscoll-Greenstein, created a GoFundMe page to help Gordon’s family with expenses.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Duxbury Police at 781-934-5656.