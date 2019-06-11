Filed Under:Andrea Gordon, Bill Shields, Boston News, Duxbury News


DUXBURY (CBS) — Andrea Gordon, the woman who was run down by a hit-and-run driver in Duxbury Sunday evening, is on life support.

A law enforcement source said earlier on Tuesday that Gordon had died but later clarified she is on life support.

Gordon, 46, was jogging on Washington Street when she was struck. She was found around 6:30 p.m. and was rushed into surgery at South Shore Hospital with critical injuries.

Police later began a search for a Dodge Ram pickup truck and found it Monday afternoon at a home in Duxbury. They seized the truck as evidence, but there have not been any arrests at this point in the investigation.

Police say the driver of this truck hit a woman in Duxbury Sunday. (Photo credit: Duxbury Police)

A neighbor of Gordon’s, Megan Driscoll-Greenstein, created a GoFundMe page to help Gordon’s family with expenses.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Duxbury Police at 781-934-5656.

