BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox legend David Ortiz took his first steps in a Boston hospital two days after being shot in the Dominican Republic.
“Today, he’s stable. He’s talking with his family and even took a few steps today aided by members of his family,” Ortiz’s longtime assistant Leo Lopez said in a phone interview with WBZ Tuesday.
Lopez said Ortiz was sedated during his flight back to Boston and underwent exploratory surgery at Mass General shortly after touching down Monday night.
“He underwent an emergency surgery to determine how the organs were affected by the impact of the bullet. Thank God everything is good,” Lopez said. “The surgery performed in the Dominican Republic was done correctly.”
Lopez says the surgery in Boston lasted two hours, ending around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
By the 43-year-old’s side was his wife, children and father.
In a statement Ortiz’s wife Tiffany thanked the family of Red Sox owner John Henry, the team and the staff at MGH.
Lopez says Ortiz is expected to remain in the ICU for the next 48 hours.