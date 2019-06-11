BOSTON (CBS/AP) – David Ortiz is back in Boston recovering after he was ambushed and shot in the Dominican Republic over the weekend.
Police escorted Ortiz to Massachusetts General Hospital late Monday night after the Red Sox provided an air ambulance to fly him back to the city.
The Red Sox legend was shot once in the back late Sunday night as he sat outside a bar in Santo Domingo. He was rushed to a local hospital where doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine. His liver was also damaged in the shooting. When he woke up, his surgeons said Ortiz immediately asked about his family, according to CBS News.
Surveillance video showed two people were involved, one riding a motorcycle and a passenger who was the shooter. The driver was captured by a crowd at the bar and severely beaten. The shooter ran off and has not been found. Police said the gunman never said a word. They have ruled out robbery as a motive, but they’re still trying to figure out why Ortiz was shot or if he was the intended target.
Ortiz is expected to make a full recovery. It’s not clear yet how long he will be in the hospital. He’s currently in serious, but stable, condition, according to the Red Sox.
Ortiz is 43 years old. He retired after the 2016 season and lives at least part of the year in the Dominican Republic. He also has a home in Weston. The Red Sox retired his number, 34, in 2017.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)