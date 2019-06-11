NHL Reportedly Sticking With Dwyer, Rooney As Referees For Stanley Cup Game 7If you enjoyed the officiating in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, you'll be happy to hear that the same duo will be presiding over Wednesday night's deciding Game 7.

David Ortiz Recovering From Shooting At Mass General HospitalDavid Ortiz is back in Boston recovering after he was ambushed and shot in the Dominican Republic over the weekend.

Rangers Rally To Beat Red Sox 4-3 In 11 InningsDanny Santana doubled to lead off the 11th inning for his fourth hit of the game and scored on Elvis Andrus' single to give the Texas Rangers a 4-3 victory over the Red Sox on Monday.

David Ortiz Back In Boston After Being Shot In Dominican RepublicDoctors removed David Ortiz's gallbladder and part of his intestine after he was ambushed by a gunman at a bar in the Dominican Republic.

Red Sox Fans Shocked By Shooting, Send Words Of Support To David OrtizFans at Fenway Park are sending their well wishes to David Ortiz as he recovers.