BOSTON (CBS) – Can’t find (or afford) a ticket to the TD Garden Wednesday night? The Boston Bruins practice facility is hosting a free public viewing party for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues.

Doors open at 7 p.m. at Warrior Ice Arena, located at 90 Guest St. in Brighton. Admission is first-come, first-served.

Concession stands will be open, with “classic arena fare” and alcohol available for purchase. The Bruins are asking fans to wear black and gold to cheer on the home team.

This is the first-ever Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to take place in Boston. The puck drops at 8 p.m.

