Baseball Report: Craig Kimbrel, Dallas Keuchel To ReturnCraig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel signed with the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves respectively, after waiting over a third of the season.

David Ortiz 'Resting Comfortably' At MGH After Second SurgeryDavid Ortiz is "resting comfortably" at Massachusetts General Hospital after having a second surgery, his wife said in a statement Tuesday.

Kevin Durant's Injury Is An Unfortunate Dip In NBA Free Agency Roller CoasterNBA Free Agency was already going to be a wild roller coaster ride this summer. But now a lot of the hoopla is hanging on the results of an MRI.

Bruins Practice Facility Hosting Free Viewing Party For Game 7 Of Stanley Cup FinalThe public is invited to watch the winner-take-all game at Warrior Ice Arena.

Houston Texans Want To Interview Nick Caserio For General Manager VacancyThe Houston Texans would love to hire Nick Caserio as their new general manager. The only problem is the haven't received permission from the Patriots to chat with their director of player personnel.