BOSTON (CBS) — Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final will be played on Wednesday night. It is arguably the most intense contest in all of sports.

Naturally, emotions — and tensions — are running a bit high.

That much was evident on Tuesday, when Blues GM and president of hockey operations Doug Armstrong and some TD Garden employees in charge of preparing the ice reportedly exchanged some words prior to the Blues’ practice.

As TSN’s Darren Dreger shared, Armstrong was unhappy that the ice might not have been ready for the Blues’ practice to start on time. As such, Armstrong “colorfully instructed the ice crew at TD Garden — known locally as the bull gang — to get to work.”

This being Boston, the response from the employees was quite blunt. As Dreger passed along, one employee replied, “Who pissed in your Cheerios this morning?”

Blues GM, Doug Armstrong just colourfully instructed the ice crew at TD Garden to get to work. Armstrong was a bit annoyed with possibility of the Blues practice being delayed. Crew member “who pissed in your Cheerios this morning”? Game 7. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 11, 2019

St. Louis’ reporter Frank Cusumano said that Armstrong had “laid out” the Zamboni crew, with perhaps a bit of colorful language thrown in.

The president of the @StLouisBlues Doug Armstrong just laid out the Boston Zamboni crew for not having the ice ready for the Blues practice. He said, “Do your blanking jobs.” @ksdknews — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) June 11, 2019

Clearly, after a hard-fought, highly physical six games of Stanley Cup Final, everyone in both organizations is getting sick and tired of each other.

Dreger did check in shortly after the initial tweet with some news of positive harmony, stating that Armstrong had apologized for his comments.

Apparently Armstrong circled back to apologize. Game 7 harmony has been restored. https://t.co/gB1Xd8BHgd — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 11, 2019

As long as the ice is ready to go come Wednesday night around 8 p.m., all involved parties will be happy.