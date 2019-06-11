



BOSTON (Hoodline) – In search of a new favorite Japanese food spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Japanese restaurants around Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Avana Sushi

Photo: sam e./Yelp

Topping the list is Avana Sushi. Located at 42 Beach St. (between Tyler Street and Harrison Avenue) in Chinatown, the sushi bar and Japanese spot is the highest-rated budget-friendly Japanese restaurant in Boston, boasting four stars out of 942 reviews on Yelp.

The business specializes in authentic sushi, including poke bowls, vegetarian maki rolls and platters for a crowd.

2. Beard Papa’s

Photo: maggie l./Yelp

Next up is Chinatown’s Beard Papa’s, situated at 31 Harrison Ave., Unit A (between Oxford Place and Beach Street). With four stars out of 419 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and Japanese spot, serving desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Beard Papa’s serves Japanese cream puffs in a variety of styles. On the menu, look for the chocolate shell puff with vanilla cream or the green tea-flavored cream puff.

3. Sunny Cafe

Photo: kim s./Yelp

East Boston’s Sunny Cafe, located at 1000 Bennington St. (between Saratoga and Breed streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable sushi bar 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews.

The business features authentic sushi, rice bowls and a create-your-own poke bowl or burrito.

4. M&J Teriyaki

Photo: rosie q./Yelp

M&J Teriyaki, a Japanese and Asian fusion spot that offers bubble tea and more in Kenmore, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 31 Yelp reviews. Head over to 130 Jersey St. (between Park Drive and Queensberry Street) to see for yourself.

The business serves a variety of popular Japanese entrees like hibachi, noodle soups and teriyaki skewers. The menu also features a large selection of smoothies.

5. Taiyaki NYC

Photo: cuong h./Yelp

Over in South Boston, check out Taiyaki NYC, which has earned four stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Japanese spot, which offers ice cream and frozen yogurt and desserts, by heading over to 119 Seaport Blvd., Suite B.

Taiyaki NYC serves a unique fish-shaped Japanese waffle cone with its Japanese artisan ice cream and frozen yogurt.