WOBURN (CBS) – A 74-year-old Woburn man is accused of driving drunk after he hit and injured two people in an Applebee’s parking lot Sunday evening.
Woburn police responded at 6:42 p.m. to the restaurant on Elm Street for a report of a pedestrian crash. They determined that the driver suddenly accelerated through a parking space and onto a pedestrian ramp, pinning a man against the building and knocking a woman to the ground.
Both victims had to be hospitalized. The woman is believed to have suffered serious injuries.
William Barry was arrested and charged with operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury and operating after registration revocation. Police said an investigation determined he was under the influence of liquor.
Barry is due to be arraigned Monday in Woburn District Court.